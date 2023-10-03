Terry Francona steps away from Guardians, doesn’t foresee managing again

The final Sunday of the regular season marked the end of an era in Cleveland, as Terry Francona managed his final game for the Cleveland Guardians — and possibly his MLB career. Francona made official what had long been speculated on Tuesday afternoon, announcing that he would be stepping away from his role as Guardians manager as he continues to battle health issues.

Terry Francona officially steps away from his role as manager.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/VTIMns0klk — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 3, 2023

Francona is only 64 years old, hardly ancient by managerial standards, but health issues have forced him from the dugout multiple times in recent years. It began during his time with the Red Sox, when chest pains back in 2005 revealed severely clogged arteries. He missed over a month of action in 2017 due to lightheadedness, then missed most of the 2020 regular season and all of the postseason due to persistent blood clotting issues. With Cleveland suffering a step back during a disappointing 2023, it seems like the two-time World Series champion decided that now was the time to step away and focus on his health.

Chris Antonetti announces that Terry Francona is stepping down as manager of the @CleGuardians but will have a role with the organization moving forward.



"He has left an indelible legacy that will continue to impact the organization for years to come."#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/aNG3Wc3jqw — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) October 3, 2023

It’s worth noting that Francona did stop short of using the word “retire”, leaving open the possibility that he would return to the game in some other capacity in the future should he feel up for it. Whether that would be on TV or in a front office — in Cleveland or elsewhere — remains to be seen.

If this is indeed it for Francona as a manager, he leaves as among the most decorated in the modern game. with 1,950 career wins — 13th all-time, behind 11 Hall of Famers and two others, Dusty Baker and Bruce Bochy, who are likely headed to Cooperstown in due time — against 1,672 losses for a .538 winning percentage. (A mark that’s all the more impressive considering he had a .440 winning percentage over four seasons with the Phillies before getting the job in Boston.)

Of course, the top line on his resume remains his role in leading Boston to its curse-breaking World Series title in 2004. It’s hard to remember now, but a black cloud seemed to hang over the Red Sox at the time, especially given their heartbreaking loss to the Yankees in the 2003 ALCS. But in came Francona, seemingly never without a smile, and that attitude was an integral part of the “idiot” persona that Boston rode to their improbable comeback in the 2004 ALCS and a defeat of the Cardinals in the Fall Classic. (Francona also led the Sox to a championship in 2007, managing in Boston until 2011 and then taking the Guardians job in 2013.)

The numbers are undoubtedly impressive: In his 19 seasons between Boston and Cleveland, Francona made the playoffs 11 times, putting together an impressive 44-34 career playoff record. He won five division titles, three pennants and two World Series titles. He won at least 90 games in 12 of those 19 seasons — his 2020 team was playing at a 90-win pace, too — while posting a winning record 17 times. His two losing seasons were this year and an 80-82 record in 2021.

Francona’s legacy, though, transcends wins and losses. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone in the game who had a bad thing to say about him, even on opposing teams, and he was about as good an interview you’d be likely to find. Even if he doesn’t return to the game, we look forward to his speech in Cooperstown in a few years.