Marlins lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 1 of Wild Card series

We break down the Marlins lineup for Tuesday’s Wild Card Game 1 against the Phillies.

By Chris Landers
Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins looks to the dug out against the New York Mets during the sixth inning at loanDepot park on September 18, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

The cardiac Miami Marlins have taken their magic carpet ride right into the postseason, where they’ll look to knock off the defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies in this best-of-three Wild Card series. First pitch of Game 1 from Citizens Bank Park is set for 8:07 p.m. ET. The Fish will give the ball to lefty Jesus Luzardo (10-9, 3.63 ERA) in his postseason debut, while Philly counters with ace Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61).

The Phillies enter as -162 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Miami at +136. The run total is set at 7.5.

The Marlins have released their lineup for tonight’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Wheeler.

Marlins starting lineup, NL Wild Card Game 1, October 3

The headline here: After missing much of the last couple weeks with a sprained ankle, offensive engine Luis Arraez is back in the leadoff spot and playing second base for Miami. Jorge Soler, Josh Bell, Jazz Chisholm and the red-hot Jake Burger round out the heart of the order for the Marlins, while Jesus Sanchez gets a start in right with a righty on the mound in Wheeler.

