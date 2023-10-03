 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Marlins in Game 1 of Wild Card series

We break down the Phillies lineup for Tuesday’s Game 1 against the Marlins.

By Chris Landers
Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies speak before playing against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on September 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The cardiac Miami Marlins have taken their magic carpet ride right into the postseason, where they’ll look to knock off the defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies in this best-of-three Wild Card series. First pitch of Game 1 from Citizens Bank Park is set for 8:07 p.m. ET. The Fish will give the ball to lefty Jesus Luzardo (10-9, 3.63 ERA) in his postseason debut, while Philly counters with ace Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61).

The Phillies enter as -162 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Miami at +136. The run total is set at 7.5.

The Phillies have released their lineup for tonight’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Luzardo.

Phillies starting lineup, Wild Card series Game 1, October 3

Kyle Schwarber remains in the leadoff spot despite a lefty on the mound — Bryson Stott is still starting but will hit seventh — while the right-handed Alec Bohm slides all the way up to the third spot. Brandon Marsh sits, allowing Johan Rojas and Christian Pache to start in center and left, respectively.

