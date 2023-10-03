Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Brewers in Game 1 of NL Wild Card

ESPN2 will host Tuesday’s Wild Card Game 1 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers, with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rookie Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) will get the ball for Arizona in his postseason debut, while the Brewers turn to Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.39) after Brandon Woodruff was ruled out for the series with a shoulder injury.

The Brewers enter as -180 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +150. The run total is set at 8.

The D-backs have released their lineup for tonight’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Burnes.

Diamondbacks starting lineup, NL Wild Card Game 1, October 3

To no one’s surprise, rookie sensation Corbin Carroll is occupying the leadoff spot, followed by Ketel Marte, Tommy Pham, Christian Walker and then rookie catcher Gabriel Moreno in his first start in the fifth spot. It’s a pretty righty-heavy look despite right-hander Corbin Burnes on the mound, with just four of nine starters (and two of the top six in the order) hitting from the left side. This is simply how Arizona’s roster is built, and it’s one of the reasons they’ve struggled so much against righty pitching of late — they were a bottom-five team in baseball in OPS against righties in September.