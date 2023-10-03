Brewers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Diamodnbacks in Game 1 of Wild Card series

ESPN2 will host Tuesday’s Wild Card Game 1 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers, with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rookie Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) will get the ball for Arizona in his postseason debut, while the Brewers turn to Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.39) after Brandon Woodruff was ruled out for the series with a shoulder injury.

The Brewers enter as -180 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +150. The run total is set at 8.

Milwaukee has released their lineup for tonight’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Pfaadt.

Brewers starting lineup, NL Wild Card series Game 1, October 3

Brewers lineup is out. Canha DH, Taylor in right, Frelick in center. pic.twitter.com/jiZYSB3RaG — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) October 3, 2023

No Rowdy Tellez in the lineup tonight, with Carlos Santana occupying first base and Mark Canha — who had an excellent September for Milwaukee after coming over from the Mets at the deadline — serving as the DH and batting cleanup. Rookie Sal Frelick gets the nod in center against a righty while Garrett Mitchell sits and Tyrone Taylor will play right. (Yankees fans, please don’t pay attention to the fact that Josh Donaldson is starting in a playoff game.)