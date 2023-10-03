 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brewers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Diamodnbacks in Game 1 of Wild Card series

We break down the Brewers lineup for Tuesday’s Game 1 against the Diamondbacks.

By Chris Landers
Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers runs to first base after the swing during the game against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on October 01, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. &nbsp; Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

ESPN2 will host Tuesday’s Wild Card Game 1 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers, with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rookie Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) will get the ball for Arizona in his postseason debut, while the Brewers turn to Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.39) after Brandon Woodruff was ruled out for the series with a shoulder injury.

The Brewers enter as -180 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +150. The run total is set at 8.

Milwaukee has released their lineup for tonight’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Pfaadt.

Brewers starting lineup, NL Wild Card series Game 1, October 3

No Rowdy Tellez in the lineup tonight, with Carlos Santana occupying first base and Mark Canha — who had an excellent September for Milwaukee after coming over from the Mets at the deadline — serving as the DH and batting cleanup. Rookie Sal Frelick gets the nod in center against a righty while Garrett Mitchell sits and Tyrone Taylor will play right. (Yankees fans, please don’t pay attention to the fact that Josh Donaldson is starting in a playoff game.)

