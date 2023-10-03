Blue Jays lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Twins in Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series

The Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins face off in the first AL Wild Card Series game on Tuesday, October 3. First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. Minnesota will start Pablo Lopez, while Toronto counters with Kevin Gausman.

The Twins are the -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Jays are the narrow -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Blue Jays starting lineup, AL Wild Card Series Game 1, October 3

There is no surprise at the top of the lineup as Springer leads off. Despite hitting only .258 on the season, he can set the tone for the offense instantly, as he had 25 doubles, 21 home runs and 72 RBI this season. Belt bats second in the lineup with the handedness matchup against Lopez. If they face a lefty, I expect he will likely be rotated out of the lineup.

Guerrero Jr. led the team with 26 home runs, 94 RBI and a .345 OBP. Bichette had the highest batting average on the Blue Jays at .306 and added 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 73 RBI. Biggio is a surprise to be hitting so high with his .235/.340/.370 slash line, so he could find himself lower if Chapman or Varsho get off to a hot start in Game 1.

Alejandro Kirk will start behind the dish with Danny Jansen still on IL. Kiermaier and Varsho are both starting on Tuesday but could be shuffled around as the game progresses if Toronto feels like Whit Merrifield gives them a better matchup coming off the bench.