Rangers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Rays in Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series

The Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays will play the first game of their AL Wild Card series on Tuesday, October 3. First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida is set for 3 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. Jordan Montgomery will start for Texas, while Tampa Bay counters with Tyler Glasnow.

The Rays are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Rangers starting lineup, AL Wild Card Series Game 1, October 3

Texas has a well-rounded lineup for Game 1 of this series. Semien had 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 100 RBI in the regular season. Seager led the team with a .327 average with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 96 RBI. Not to be outdone, Garcia is batting clean up with his team-high 39 home runs and 107 RBI.

Grossman has the advantage of being a switch hitter but, otherwise, is the most likely to drop down the lineup as the series continues. Lowe and Heim bring so much power behind him that it wouldn’t be shocking to see them move up after a strong start in this game. Taveras and Jung both hit .266 in the regular season and combined for 56 doubles, 56 home runs and 137 RBI, giving them pop at the bottom of the batting order. Carter rounds out the lineup batting ninth and could be replaced by Grossman if Texas wants to DH Mitch Garver or Ezequiel Duran.