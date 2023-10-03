Rays lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Rangers in Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers will play the first game of their AL Wild Card Series on Tuesday, October 3. First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida is set for 3 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. Jordan Montgomery will start for Texas, while Tampa Bay counters with Tyler Glasnow.

The Rays are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Rays starting lineup, AL Wild Card Series Game 1, October 3

No surprises at the top of the lineup as Tampa Bay wants to leadoff with Diaz and his AL-leading .330 batting average from the regular season. He is followed by Randy Arozarena, who can do some of everything at the plate. Arozarena had 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 83 RBI this year.

Ramirez hit .313 in the regular season with a .358 on-base percentage and a 2.1 WAR. Paredes may seem like a surprise batting clean-up, but he led the team with 31 home runs and 98 RBI during the regular season. Mead starts at second base, but the Rays could work in Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero for Mead and Taylor Walls if they get better pitching matchups as the game goes.

Christian Bethancourt gets the day off behind the dish with Pinto starting. Margot will start in right field, but don’t be surprised if he or Siri is replaced later in the game by a pinch-hitting Josh Lowe.