Rangers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Diamondbacks in Game 2 of World Series

The 2023 World Series got started with a bang on Friday night, with the Texas Rangers stealing Game 1 from the Arizona Diamondbacks thanks to dramatic late homers from Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia. What will Game 2 have in store, as Arizona looks to once again snatch home-field advantage while Texas looks to head to the desert with an 0-2 lead? We’ll find out at 8:03 p.m. ET tonight. We know it’ll be another great pitching matchup, though, as the D-backs give the ball to Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) while the red-hot Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20) goes for the Rangers.

Texas enters as -142 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona as +120. The run total is set at 8.5.

The Rangers have submitted their starting nine for tonight’s game, so let’s see how they’ll line up against Kelly.

Rangers starting lineup, World Series Game 2, Oct. 28

No changes whatsoever for Bruce Bochy tonight, as the Rangers run out the same nine in the same order against another tough righty in Merrill Kelly. Evan Carter will once again hit third with Mitch Garver batting fifth and serving as the DH.