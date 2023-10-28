Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Rangers in Game 2 of World Series

The 2023 World Series got started with a bang on Friday night, with the Texas Rangers stealing Game 1 from the Arizona Diamondbacks thanks to dramatic late homers from Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia. What will Game 2 have in store, as Arizona looks to once again snatch home-field advantage while Texas looks to head to the desert with an 0-2 lead? We’ll find out at 8:03 p.m. ET tonight. We know it’ll be another great pitching matchup, though, as the D-backs give the ball to Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) while the red-hot Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20) goes for the Rangers.

Texas enters as -142 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona as +120. The run total is set at 8.5.

Arizona has submitted its starting nine for tonight’s game, so let’s see how they’ll line up against Montgomery.

Diamondbacks starting lineup, World Series Game 2, Oct. 28

Not many changes for Torrey Lovullo’s club despite a lefty on the mound tonight. Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll flip-flop atop the order, but the rest is about the same, with Tommy Pham once again serving as the DH and Evan Longoria getting another start at third.