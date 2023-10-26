Injury report for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers ahead of 2023 World Series

The World Series is finally here, with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers meeting for Game 1 from Arlington’s Globe Life Park on Friday night. Before these teams take the field, though, let’s go over which notable players may not be able to do so — Arizona and Texas have each gotten to this point with pretty good health overall, but there are some question marks on both sides.

Diamondbacks lineup and injury news

SP/RP Tommy Henry

For as inspiring as the D-backs’ Cinderella run to the NL pennant has been, it’s something of a cause for concern that Arizona still doesn’t have a viable fourth starter. The team survived a bullpen game in NLCS Game 4 against the Phillies, and seems to prefer that option rather than running Zac Gallen out on three days’ rest, but some more length for Torey Lovullo certainly couldn’t hurt. Henry might be able to help in that regard: The 26-year-old lefty was doing surprisingly solid work as Arizona’s fifth starter when he went down with elbow inflammation in late July. He’s been on the 60-day IL ever since, but he was recently spotted throwing at Chase Field ahead of the NLCS.

Tommy Henry is back on the mound at Chase Field. He’s been on the IL since July 29. pic.twitter.com/0f8vKnwH34 — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) October 13, 2023

He was reportedly under consideration for the active roster in that series, but the team opted to go with Slade Cecconi instead. With another week to build up strength, Henry could be an option for the World Series roster, giving Arizona another lefty to complement Andrew Saalfrank.

Rangers lineup and injury news

C/DH Mitch Garver

With Max Scherzer and Jon Gray both back in the fold (and Jacob deGrom not an option after undergoing Tommy John surgery this summer), Texas doesn’t have too many injury-related question marks ahead of Game 1. To the extent that one exists, it’s Garver — who was forced to leave Game 7 of the ALCS after taking a Bryan Abreu fastball to the ribs. X-rays after the game came back negative for any fractures, which is obviously great news, but getting hit in the ribs is still getting hit in the ribs; even with a couple of days to rest up ahead of the start of the World Series, Garver will likely still be in a bit of pain. Whether that pain keeps him out of the starting lineup — he’s been a fixture at DH for Texas in October and tallied three crucial hits to lead the Rangers to a win in Game 6 in Houston — remains to be seen, but there’s no reason to think he won’t be on Bruce Bochy’s roster.