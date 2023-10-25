Report: Mets set to interview Brewers manager Craig Counsell for open position

The writing had been on the wall here for weeks now, and on Wednesday the other shoe finally dropped: The New York Mets have received permission to interview Brewers skipper Craig Counsell for their open managerial position, per a report from SNY. No word yet on exactly when the interview will take place, but it’s likely to be at some point in the very near future.

Counsell, 53, had long been assumed to be New York’s candidate of choice. The former infielder spent the last nine seasons managing the Brewers, amassing a 53.1% winning percentage and guiding Milwaukee to five playoff berths — including a Wild Card sweep this season at the hands of the eventual NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks. (Yes, that still feels weird to say out loud.)

Over that time, Counsell garnered a reputation for being among the shrewdest managers in the game, maximizing sometimes flawed rosters while winning loyalty in the locker room and bridging any potential divides between the players on the field and the analytics being handed down from the front office. Rumors began to swirl about his future over the past year or so, though — as the executive who hired him, David Stearns, stepped away at the end of last season and Counsell played out the final year of his contract in 2023. When Stearns landed with the Mets last month, it was only natural to assume that Stearns would make a run at his old skipper, especially considering that Counsell had declined to reup with the Brewers.

The Mets, as you may have heard, are coming off a profoundly disappointing season, one that began with a record-setting $330 million Opening Day payroll and ended with a trade deadline fire sale and the sacking of both GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter. They finished the year with a 75-87 record and only avoided last place in the NL East by four games, throwing the future of the roster — and just how long it might be until the team contends again — into question. Hiring Stearns went a long way toward regaining goodwill in Queens, and poaching Counsell would be another step in the right direction.