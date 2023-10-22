Astros lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Rangers in Game 6 of ALCS

What a difference a week makes. The Houston Astros went into Arlington and bludgeoned the Rangers for three straight games, and now enter tonight’s pivotal Game 6 with a 3-2 lead in the series. In Game 5 on Friday, the benches cleared in the eighth inning after Adolis Garcia was hit by a Bryan Abreu pitch, with Abreu getting a two-game suspension for the plunking. The Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) to the mound, while the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63). First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Astros are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rangers are +105 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

The Astros have submitted their lineup ahead of today’s game, so let’s see how they’ll go up against Eovaldi.

Astros starting lineup, ALCS Game 6, Sunday, Oct. 22

A couple of changes for Dusty Baker’s crew ahead of Game 6. Michael Brantley is back in the lineup in left field, hitting second behind Jose Altuve. Mauricio Dubon gets the nod over Chas McCormick in center, with Kyle Tucker still in the six-hole.