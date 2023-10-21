Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Diamondbacks in Game 5 of NLCS

What a difference a couple of days make. The Arizona Diamondbacks looked down and out over Games 1 and 2 in Philadelphia, but a couple of rollicking comeback wins at Chase Field — and a couple of meltdowns from the Phillies bullpen — have improbably evened up this NLCS. Now these teams meet again for what has become a pivotal Game 5, with a pair of aces taking the mound: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) will go for Philly, while Arizona hopes Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47) can improve on his nightmarish start in Game 1. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.

Philly enters as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-backs at +110. The run total is set at 8.

The Phillies have submitted their lineup ahead of today’s game, so let’s see how they’ll go up against Gallen.

Phillies starting lineup, NLCS Game 5, Friday, Oct. 21

Despite the Game 4 loss, Rob Thomson has opted to run out the same lineup on Saturday night, with Alec Bohm hitting cleanup and Brandon Marsh getting a start in left. Then again, this group also hammered Gallen in Game 1, so who knows.