Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 5 of NLCS

What a difference a couple of days make. The Arizona Diamondbacks looked down and out over Games 1 and 2 in Philadelphia, but a couple of rollicking comeback wins at Chase Field — and a couple of meltdowns from the Phillies bullpen — have improbably evened up this NLCS. Now these teams meet again for what has become a pivotal Game 5, with a pair of aces taking the mound: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) will go for Philly, while Arizona hopes Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47) can improve on his nightmarish start in Game 1. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.
Philly enters as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-backs at +110. The run total is set at 8.
The D-backs have submitted their lineup ahead of today’s game, so let’s see how they’ll go up against Wheeler.
Diamondbacks starting lineup, NLCS Game 5, Friday, Oct. 21
Keep the momentum. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/P96GVc7mM6— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 21, 2023
Torey Lovullo is mixing things up a bit tonight, sliding pinch-hitting hero Pavin Smith into the lineup at DH while Tommy Pham hits the bench. Evan Longoria will start at third.