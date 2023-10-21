Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 5 of NLCS

What a difference a couple of days make. The Arizona Diamondbacks looked down and out over Games 1 and 2 in Philadelphia, but a couple of rollicking comeback wins at Chase Field — and a couple of meltdowns from the Phillies bullpen — have improbably evened up this NLCS. Now these teams meet again for what has become a pivotal Game 5, with a pair of aces taking the mound: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) will go for Philly, while Arizona hopes Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47) can improve on his nightmarish start in Game 1. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.

Philly enters as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-backs at +110. The run total is set at 8.

The D-backs have submitted their lineup ahead of today’s game, so let’s see how they’ll go up against Wheeler.

Diamondbacks starting lineup, NLCS Game 5, Friday, Oct. 21

Torey Lovullo is mixing things up a bit tonight, sliding pinch-hitting hero Pavin Smith into the lineup at DH while Tommy Pham hits the bench. Evan Longoria will start at third.