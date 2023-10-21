 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 5 of NLCS

We break down the Diamondbacks lineup for Saturday’s game against the Phillies.

By Chris Landers
Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Pavin Smith grounds out to end the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLCS of the 2023 MLB playoffs at Chase Field in Phoenix on Oct. 20, 2023. Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

What a difference a couple of days make. The Arizona Diamondbacks looked down and out over Games 1 and 2 in Philadelphia, but a couple of rollicking comeback wins at Chase Field — and a couple of meltdowns from the Phillies bullpen — have improbably evened up this NLCS. Now these teams meet again for what has become a pivotal Game 5, with a pair of aces taking the mound: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) will go for Philly, while Arizona hopes Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47) can improve on his nightmarish start in Game 1. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.

Philly enters as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-backs at +110. The run total is set at 8.

The D-backs have submitted their lineup ahead of today’s game, so let’s see how they’ll go up against Wheeler.

Diamondbacks starting lineup, NLCS Game 5, Friday, Oct. 21

Torey Lovullo is mixing things up a bit tonight, sliding pinch-hitting hero Pavin Smith into the lineup at DH while Tommy Pham hits the bench. Evan Longoria will start at third.

