Rangers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Astros in Game 5 of ALCS

Another game at Globe Life Park, another offensive explosion from the Houston Astros. The reigning world champs dropped the hammer down on the Texas Rangers’ pitching staff again in Game 4, evening up this ALCS at two games apiece with an emphatic 10-3 win on Thursday night. Now the series — and each team’s starting rotation — will reset, with a best-of-three to determine who moves on to the World Series. Each team will send their Game 1 starter to the mound in Game 5 on Friday, with Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) going for the ‘Stros and Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20) looking to continue his excellent October for the Rangers. First pitch from Globe Life Park is set for 5:07 p.m. ET.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas at -115 and the Astros at -105. The run total is set at 8.5.

The Rangers have submitted their lineup ahead of today’s game, so let’s see how they’ll go up against Verlander.

Rangers starting lineup, ALCS Game 5, Friday, Oct. 20

Rangers starting lineup for ALCS Game 5, October 20 vs. Houston pic.twitter.com/ywav9ZPw0c — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) October 20, 2023

Two straight losses has prompted Bruce Bochy to shake things up a bit. The starting nine remains the same for Texas, but the order has some substantial changes: Evan Carter remains in the three-hole, but Leody Taveras — who homered off Verlander in Game 1 on Sunday — moves all the way up to fifth, followed by Josh Jung, Nathaniel Lowe, Mitch Garver as the DH and the struggling Jonah Heim bringing up the rear.