Astros lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Rangers in Game 5 of ALCS

Another game at Globe Life Park, another offensive explosion from the Houston Astros. The reigning world champs dropped the hammer down on the Texas Rangers’ pitching staff again in Game 4, evening up this ALCS at two games apiece with an emphatic 10-3 win on Thursday night. Now the series — and each team’s starting rotation — will reset, with a best-of-three to determine who moves on to the World Series. Each team will send their Game 1 starter to the mound in Game 5 on Friday, with Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) going for the ‘Stros and Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20) looking to continue his excellent October for the Rangers. First pitch from Globe Life Park is set for 5:07 p.m. ET.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas at -115 and the Astros at -105. The run total is set at 8.5.

The Astros have submitted their lineup ahead of today’s game, so let’s see how they’ll go up against Montgomery.

Astros starting lineup, ALCS Game 5, Friday, Oct. 20

You drop 10 runs in a postseason game, you run back the same lineup the next day. With another lefty on the mound, Dusty Baker is using his exact same nine in the exact same order in Game 5, with Mauricio Dubon up to the two-hole, Kyle Tucker hitting sixth and Chas McCormick getting another start in left.