Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Diamondbacks in Game 4 of NLCS

Left for dead after two dispiriting losses in Philadelphia, the Arizona Diamondbacks picked themselves up off the deck and roared back into this NLCS in Game 3 on Thursday, with Ketel Marte’s walk-off single in the ninth lifting the Snakes to a 2-1 win over the Phillies. Now this series is back up for grabs again — can Arizona win again and guarantee us a flight back to Philly, or will the Phils slam the door? Philly will turn to rookie lefty Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA) for his first start of the postseason, while the pitching-starved D-backs will use reliever Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62) as an opener in what figures to be a full bullpen game. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.

The Phillies enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +114. The run total is set at 9.5.

Philly has submitted its lineup ahead of today’s game, so let’s see how they’ll go up against Mantiply.

Phillies starting lineup, NLCS Game 4, Friday, Oct. 20

Torey Lovullo’s choice of opener hasn’t baited Rob Thomson into any lineup changes heading into Game 4. It’s the same nine as Thursday and in the same order, with Alec bohm hitting cleanup, Bryson Stott fifth and Brandon Marsh getting another start in left field. Thomson likely figures that a righty like Ryne Nelson is liable to pitch the bulk innings.