Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 4 of NLCS

Left for dead after two dispiriting losses in Philadelphia, the Arizona Diamondbacks picked themselves up off the deck and roared back into this NLCS in Game 3 on Thursday, with Ketel Marte’s walk-off single in the ninth lifting the Snakes to a 2-1 win over the Phillies. Now this series is back up for grabs again — can Arizona win again and guarantee us a flight back to Philly, or will the Phils slam the door? Philly will turn to rookie lefty Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA) for his first start of the postseason, while the pitching-starved D-backs will use reliever Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62) as an opener in what figures to be a full bullpen game. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.
The Phillies enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +114. The run total is set at 9.5.
The D-backs have submitted their lineup ahead of today’s game, so let’s see how they’ll go up against Sanchez.
Diamondbacks starting lineup, NLCS Game 4, Friday, Oct. 20
#Dbacks NLCS, Game 4 lineup--— Arizona Diamondbacks | Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) October 20, 2023
2B Marte
CF Carroll
C Moreno
1B Walker
RF Pham
LF Gurriel
DH Longoria
3B Rivera
SS Perdomo
P Mantiply
Arizona finally got on the board in Game 3, so naturally Torey Lovullo is sticking with the same nine — and in the same order — in Game 4. Tommy Pham will once again man right field, with Gabriel Moreno hitting third, Evan Longoria serving as the DH and Emmanuel Rivera getting another start at third base.