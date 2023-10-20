 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 4 of NLCS

We break down the Diamondbacks lineup for Friday’s game against the Phillies.

By Chris Landers
Gabriel Moreno of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates at second base after hitting a double against Jose Alvarado of the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Chase Field on October 19, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Left for dead after two dispiriting losses in Philadelphia, the Arizona Diamondbacks picked themselves up off the deck and roared back into this NLCS in Game 3 on Thursday, with Ketel Marte’s walk-off single in the ninth lifting the Snakes to a 2-1 win over the Phillies. Now this series is back up for grabs again — can Arizona win again and guarantee us a flight back to Philly, or will the Phils slam the door? Philly will turn to rookie lefty Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA) for his first start of the postseason, while the pitching-starved D-backs will use reliever Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62) as an opener in what figures to be a full bullpen game. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.

The Phillies enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +114. The run total is set at 9.5.

The D-backs have submitted their lineup ahead of today’s game, so let’s see how they’ll go up against Sanchez.

Diamondbacks starting lineup, NLCS Game 4, Friday, Oct. 20

Arizona finally got on the board in Game 3, so naturally Torey Lovullo is sticking with the same nine — and in the same order — in Game 4. Tommy Pham will once again man right field, with Gabriel Moreno hitting third, Evan Longoria serving as the DH and Emmanuel Rivera getting another start at third base.

