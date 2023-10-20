Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 4 of NLCS

Left for dead after two dispiriting losses in Philadelphia, the Arizona Diamondbacks picked themselves up off the deck and roared back into this NLCS in Game 3 on Thursday, with Ketel Marte’s walk-off single in the ninth lifting the Snakes to a 2-1 win over the Phillies. Now this series is back up for grabs again — can Arizona win again and guarantee us a flight back to Philly, or will the Phils slam the door? Philly will turn to rookie lefty Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA) for his first start of the postseason, while the pitching-starved D-backs will use reliever Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62) as an opener in what figures to be a full bullpen game. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.

The Phillies enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +114. The run total is set at 9.5.

The D-backs have submitted their lineup ahead of today’s game, so let’s see how they’ll go up against Sanchez.

Diamondbacks starting lineup, NLCS Game 4, Friday, Oct. 20

#Dbacks NLCS, Game 4 lineup--



2B Marte

CF Carroll

C Moreno

1B Walker

RF Pham

LF Gurriel

DH Longoria

3B Rivera

SS Perdomo



P Mantiply — Arizona Diamondbacks | Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) October 20, 2023

Arizona finally got on the board in Game 3, so naturally Torey Lovullo is sticking with the same nine — and in the same order — in Game 4. Tommy Pham will once again man right field, with Gabriel Moreno hitting third, Evan Longoria serving as the DH and Emmanuel Rivera getting another start at third base.