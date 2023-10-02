Injury report for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers in NL Wild Card Round of 2023 MLB playoffs

The No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks will face the No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers in a best-of-three Wild Card series in the 2023 MLB playoffs. Despite losing four games in a row to finish out the season, the D-Backs edged out the Cubs and the Reds for a Wild Card bid. The Brewers clinched the NL Central with a solid September, locking in the three seed.

Below is the schedule for the Diamondbacks-Brewers series. All three games will take place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The winner of the series will face the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers in the next round.

Diamondbacks lineup and injury news

RP Scott McGough

The D-backs are largely healthy heading into this series, but they’ll likely be without McGough — who was briefly the team’s closer earlier this summer before the deadline trade for Paul Sewald. McGough (2-7, 4.73 ERA) has yet to resume throwing after suffering a small teres major strain in his shoulder, with manager Torey Lovullo describing him as still in the “treatment phase”.

Brewers lineup and injury news

The Brewers’s starting lineup is healthy, with DH Jesse Winker starting a rehab assignment back on Sept. 12 and rejoining the team in Milwaukee last week in case there was a need on the active roster. It remains to be seen whether Winker will actually make the Brewers’ Wild Card roster, but he could snag the final spot as a bench bat who can hit righties.