Injury report for Rangers vs. Rays in AL Wild Card Round of 2023 MLB playoffs

The AL Wild Card series between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays gets underway on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch for Game 1 from Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field is set for 3:08 p.m. ET. Before these teams take the field, though, let’s go over which notable players may not be able to do so. It’s a war of attrition for these clubs as both teams have been ravaged by injuries, especially to their starting rotations.

Rangers lineup and injury news

SP Max Scherzer

Scherzer also went down with a shoulder injury in September and spent the last three weeks of the season on IL. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was 3-2 with five quality starts for the Rangers since arriving at the trade deadline in late July. While manager Bruce Bochy hasn’t totally ruled him out for the postseason, it is highly unlikely he’ll play in this series.

SP Jon Gray

Gray was placed on the 15-day IL with forearm tightness last weekend, meaning he will miss this series in its entirety. That’s yet another veteran arm the Rangers will be down for the Wild Card round as the 31-year-old ended his 2023 campaign with a 9-8 record and a 4.12 ERA.

Rays lineup and injury news

OF Jose Siri

Siri missed the last three weeks of the regular season with a hairline fracture in his right hand and his status for the Wild Card round is up in the air. He participated in batting practice at Tropicana Field on Monday and indicated that he was ready to play. The 28-year-old was a great defensive presence in center throughout the season and hit for power at the plate, blasting 25 home runs during the campaign.

RP Jason Adam

Adam spent virtually all of September on IL with an oblique injury and his status for the Wild Card round is uncertain. After a shaky start to the year, the 32-year-old reliever settled in and was responsible for just one blown save after June 22. The setup man was tagged for just five combined earned runs in July and August prior to his extended stint on the IL.