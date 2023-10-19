Astros lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Rangers in Game 4 of ALCS

What a difference a change of scenery makes. After dropping the first two games of this ALCS at home, the Houston Astros picked themselves up off the deck in a big way in Game 3, getting to Max Scherzer early and often in an 8-5 win over the Texas Rangers. Now this series is anyone’s game again, with first pitch of a crucial Game 4 set for 8:03 p.m. ET from Globe Life Park in Arlington. Houston will give the ball to righty Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA), while Texas goes with Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15) — with Dane Dunning likely to follow in a piggyback role.

The Rangers enter as -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Houston at +100. The run total is set at 9.5.

The Astros have submitted their lineup for tonight’s game, so let’s see how they’re setting up against Heaney.

Astros starting lineup, ALCS Game 4, Thursday, October 19

Dusty Baker is switching things up a bit with a lefty on the mound. Mauricio Dubon will not only get a start in center but will bat second tonight, with Kyle Tucker remaining down in the sixth spot. Chas McCormick will play left and Yordan Alvarez will serve as the DH as Michael Brantley sits.