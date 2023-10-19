Rangers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Astros in Game 4 of ALCS

What a difference a change of scenery makes. After dropping the first two games of this ALCS at home, the Houston Astros picked themselves up off the deck in a big way in Game 3, getting to Max Scherzer early and often in an 8-5 win over the Texas Rangers. Now this series is anyone’s game again, with first pitch of a crucial Game 4 set for 8:03 p.m. ET from Globe Life Park in Arlington. Houston will give the ball to righty Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA), while Texas goes with Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15) — with Dane Dunning likely to follow in a piggyback role.

The Rangers enter as -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Houston at +100. The run total is set at 9.5.

Texas has submitted its lineup for tonight’s game, so let’s see how they’re setting up against Urquidy.

Rangers starting lineup, ALCS Game 4, Thursday, Oct. 19

Rangers starting lineup for ALCS Game 4, October 19 vs. Houston

Bruce Bochy is staying the course despite last night’s loss, keeping Evan Carter in the third spot with Mitch Garver at DH and batting fifth. Leody Taveras once again starts in center with Jonah Heim behind the plate.