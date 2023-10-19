Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 3 of NLCS

After two resounding wins at Citizens Bank Park earlier this week, the Philadelphia Phillies look to put the hammer down on the Arizona Diamondbacks — and reach the doorstep of a second straight World Series berth — as the NLCS heads out west for Game 3 on Thursday evening. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 5:07 p.m. ET. Philly will send lefty Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) to the mound, while the D-backs counter with rookie Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72) coming off a sensational start against the Dodgers in the NLDS.

The Phillies enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +114. The run total is set at 9.

The D-backs have submitted their lineup ahead of today’s game, so let’s see how they’ll go up against Suarez.

Diamondbacks starting lineup, NLCS Game 3, Thursday, Oct. 19

#Dbacks NLCS, Game 3 lineup--



2B Marte

CF Carroll

C Moreno

1B Walker

RF Pham

LF Gurriel

DH Longoria

3B Rivera

SS Perdomo



P Pfaadt — Arizona Diamondbacks | Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) October 19, 2023

With their season on the line and a lefty finally on the mound, there will be quite a few changes for Torey Lovullo’s club in Game 3. Ketel Marte shifts up to the leadoff spot, with Corbin Carroll dropping to second and rookie catcher Gabriel Moreno shifting all the way up to the third spot. Tommy Pham will be in the outfield for the first time all postseason, getting a start in right field, with Evan Longoria at DH and lefty-mashing Emmanuel Rivera playing third and batting eighth.