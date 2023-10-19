Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Diamondbacks in Game 3 of NLCS

After two resounding wins at Citizens Bank Park earlier this week, the Philadelphia Phillies look to put the hammer down on the Arizona Diamondbacks — and reach the doorstep of a second straight World Series berth — as the NLCS heads out west for Game 3 on Thursday evening. First pitch from Chase Field is set for 5:07 p.m. ET. Philly will send lefty Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) to the mound, while the D-backs counter with rookie Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72) coming off a sensational start against the Dodgers in the NLDS.

The Phillies enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +114. The run total is set at 9.

The Phillies have submitted their lineup ahead of today’s game, so let’s see how they’ll go up against Pfaadt.

Phillies starting lineup, NLCS Game 3, Thursday, Oct. 19

Phillies lineup tonight Game 3



Schwarber DH

Turner 6

Harper 3

Bohm 5

Stott 4

Realmuto 2

Castellanos 9

Marsh 7

Rojas 8



Suarez LHP pic.twitter.com/meh0gzqHuD — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 19, 2023

Rob Thomson isn’t going to change anything about this lineup right now, and you can’t blame him after they bludgeoned both Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in Games 1 and 2. Alex Bohm will hit cleanup again with Nick Castellanos sixth and Brandon Marsh in left.