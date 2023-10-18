Mookie Betts, Julio Rodriguez among Gold Glove finalists in American, National League

The ALCS and NLCS aren’t the only things making news around Major League Baseball this week. On Wednesday the league revealed the finalists for the Gold Glove Awards in both the American and National Leagues, with some of the game’s biggest names among them. (As a quick refresher: Voting for these awards considers only the regular season, and has already concluded. MLB reveals the top three vote-getters at each position, with the winners revealed in a live announcement on November 5.)

In the AL, the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays lead the way with five finalists apiece. Texas is represented by catcher Jonah Heim, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and right fielder Adolis Garcia, with Semien the only one of the five who’s won the award before (back in 2021 with, coincidentally, Toronto). The Jays, meanwhile, have catcher Alejandro Kirk, pitcher Jose Berrios, third baseman (and three-time Gold Glover) Matt Chapman, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (also a three-time winner) and left fielder Daulton Varsho. The Astros are right behind those two with four finalists, highlighted by Alex Bregman at third and Kyle Tucker in right. The Twins, Guardians and Orioles have three, while the Yankees have two — Anthony Rizzo and Anthony Volpe.

Over in the NL, however, things are a bit more evenly distributed, with a whopping six different teams — the Cubs, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Phillies, Rockies and Braves — leading the pack with three finalists each. There are plenty of familiar faces, from Betts in right to Dansby Swanson and Francisco Lindor at shortstop. But there are also some newcomers, from young center fielders Alek Thomas (Arizona) and Brenton Doyle (Colorado) to Giants rookie backstop Patrick Bailey.