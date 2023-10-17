Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Diamondbacks in Game 2 of NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies struck first in the NLCS on Monday night, jumping Zac Gallen early and often and riding another brilliant start from Zack Wheeler to a 5-3 win and 1-0 series lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Snakes seemed to get their feet under them as the game went along, though, and now they’ll have another chance to conquer the raucous Philly crowd and steal home-field advantage in Game 2 on Tuesday night. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 8:07 p.m. ET Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) will look to help Arizona bounce back, while the Phils counter with Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46).

Philly enters as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-backs at +130. The run total is set at 8.

The Phillies have released their lineup for to tonight’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll be facing off against Kelly.

Phillies starting lineup, NLCS Game 2, October 17

Tonight’s Phillies lineup for Game Two of the NLCS



Nola RHP — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) October 17, 2023

You hit three homers in a win, you run the same lineup back. Rob Thomson hasn’t made a single change to the group that blitzed Zac Gallen on Monday night, with Kyle Schwarber back leading off, Alec Bohm hitting cleanup, Nick Castellanos seventh and Brandon Marsh starting in left.