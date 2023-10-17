Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 2 of NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies struck first in the NLCS on Monday night, jumping Zac Gallen early and often and riding another brilliant start from Zack Wheeler to a 5-3 win and 1-0 series lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Snakes seemed to get their feet under them as the game went along, though, and now they’ll have another chance to conquer the raucous Philly crowd and steal home-field advantage in Game 2 on Tuesday night. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 8:07 p.m. ET Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) will look to help Arizona bounce back, while the Phils counter with Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46).

Philly enters as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-backs at +130. The run total is set at 8.

Arizona has released its lineup for to tonight’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll be facing off against Nola.

Diamondbacks starting lineup, NLCS Game 2, October 17

#Dbacks Game 2 lineup:



RF Carroll

2B Marte

DH Pham

1B Walker

C Moreno

LF Gurriel

CF Thomas

3B Longoria

SS Perdomo



P M. Kelly



[no changes.]#EmbraceTheChaos — Arizona Diamondbacks | Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) October 17, 2023

Torey Lovullo has used the same lineup against righties all October, and he’s not about to stop now despite Monday’s loss. Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, Tommy Pham and Christian Walker form the heart of the order, with Gabriel Moreno behind the plate and Evan Longoria at third.