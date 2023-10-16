Astros lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Rangers in Game 2 of ALCS

Make it six in a row now for the Texas Rangers, who came into Minute Maid Park and took Game 1 of the ALCS from the Houston Astros on Sunday night. Jordan Montgomery and the bullpen were excellent again, while Evan Carter and Leody Taveras provided just enough run support, delivering a message to the defending World Series champs that they’re in for a dog fight. Now attention turns to Game 2 on Monday, with a Houston team that always seems to come up big when it matters looking to avoid an 0-2 hole.

Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while the Astros turn to lefty Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45). Houston enters as -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas at +100. The run total is set at 8.5.

The Astros have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Eovaldi.

Astros starting lineup, ALCS Game 2, October 16

With a righty on the mound for Game 2, Dusty Baker is making a couple of changes to his lineup. Kyle Tucker slides back up to the third spot, with Jose Abreu back down to fifth in the order. Michael Brantley gets a start in left after sitting for Game 1, with Chas McCormick sliding to center and Mauricio Dubon hitting the bench. Martin Maldonado will once again be behind the plate.