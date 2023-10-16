 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Rangers in Game 2 of ALCS

We break down the Astros lineup for Monday’s game against the Rangers.

By Chris Landers
Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros flies out to Evan Carter of the Texas Rangers (not pictured) in the eighth inning during Game One of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 15, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Make it six in a row now for the Texas Rangers, who came into Minute Maid Park and took Game 1 of the ALCS from the Houston Astros on Sunday night. Jordan Montgomery and the bullpen were excellent again, while Evan Carter and Leody Taveras provided just enough run support, delivering a message to the defending World Series champs that they’re in for a dog fight. Now attention turns to Game 2 on Monday, with a Houston team that always seems to come up big when it matters looking to avoid an 0-2 hole.

Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while the Astros turn to lefty Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45). Houston enters as -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas at +100. The run total is set at 8.5.

The Astros have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Eovaldi.

Astros starting lineup, ALCS Game 2, October 16

With a righty on the mound for Game 2, Dusty Baker is making a couple of changes to his lineup. Kyle Tucker slides back up to the third spot, with Jose Abreu back down to fifth in the order. Michael Brantley gets a start in left after sitting for Game 1, with Chas McCormick sliding to center and Mauricio Dubon hitting the bench. Martin Maldonado will once again be behind the plate.

