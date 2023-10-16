Rangers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Astros in Game 2 of ALCS

Make it six in a row now for the Texas Rangers, who came into Minute Maid Park and took Game 1 of the ALCS from the Houston Astros on Sunday night. Jordan Montgomery and the bullpen were excellent again, while Evan Carter and Leody Taveras provided just enough run support, delivering a message to the defending World Series champs that they’re in for a dog fight. Now attention turns to Game 2 on Monday, with a Houston team that always seems to come up big when it matters looking to avoid an 0-2 hole.

Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while the Astros turn to lefty Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45). Houston enters as -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas at +100. The run total is set at 8.5.

The Rangers have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Valdez.

Rangers starting lineup, ALCS Game 2, October 16

With a lefty on the mound, Bruce Bochy has opted to make a couple changes — one of which in particular figures to be fairly controversial. Red-hot rookie Evan Carter will not start this afternoon, instead giving way to the lefty-mashing Robbie Grossman in left field. Grossman will bat third, with Mitch Garver serving as the DH and moving down to fifth in the lineup. The rest of the order is identical to Texas’ Game 1 win on Sunday night.