Giants assistant Alyssa Nakken becomes first woman to interview for MLB manager job

Three years ago, San Francisco Giants assistant Alyssa Nakken made history when she became the first woman appointed to a Major League coaching staff. Last week, she checked off another box on her checklist.

Per The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly, Nakken sat for an interview with Giants brass for the team’s open managerial position, becoming what’s believed to be the first woman to receive formal consideration for a manager job. She’s one of three in-house candidates to have interviewed for the role, joining bench coach Kai Correa and third base coach Mark Hallberg as members of the current coaching staff vying to replace Gabe Kapler, who the team let go back in late September after a dismal second half of the 2023 season.

A former all-conference softball player at Sacramento State, the 33-year-old Nakken first joined the Giants as a baseball operations intern back in 2014, transitioning into what Baggarly describes as “a hybrid role within the front office that included event logistics, business development and coordinating health and wellness initiatives” before Kapler invited her to join his coaching staff full-time in 2020. She’s yet to comment about the recent interview, but in the past she’s expressed an interest in remaining in an on-field coaching role — and continuing to make her way up the ladder.

“Manager and/or bench coach positions are two that my interests gravitate towards at this point in time,” Nakken said after completing her first season in the dugout in 2020.

Nakken has drawn consistent praise from players, coaches and the front office over the past few years, although it remains to be seen exactly what team president Farhan Zaidi is looking for in an ideal candidate. The Giants got off to a surprisingly hot start to this season, but they faded badly, going 30-42 in the second half and missing out on the postseason entirely — their second season without October baseball after capturing the NL West title in 2021.

Nakken is just one of several women blazing a trail in both the coaching and front office ranks around baseball. Rachel Balkovec — who also interviewed for a spot on Kapler’s staff back in 2020 — just completed her second season as manager of the Yankees’ Low-A Tampa Tarpons affiliate. Ronnie Gajownik, a former softball standout at the University of South Florida as well as the U.S. women’s national baseball team, just completed her first season managing the High-A Hillsboro Hops in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ organization. And then, of course, there’s Kim Ng, baseball’s first female GM, who led the Marlins to an unlikely playoff berth in her third season at the helm in Miami.