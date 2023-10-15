Rangers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Astros in Game 1 of ALCS

The fifth-seeded Texas Rangers have still yet to lose this postseason, following up two wins over the Rays in the Wild Card round with an impressive sweep of the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS this week. Their reward? An ALCS matchup with a familiar and hated foe: the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, who held on to dispatch the Minnesota Twins in four games in their ALDS. Houston stole the AL West from out from under the Rangers on the final weekend of the regular season and took the season series 9-4, so you know Texas will be looking to flip the script on its in-state rival — starting on Sunday night, with first pitch of Game 1 from Minute Maid Park set for 8:15 p.m. ET

Houston sends postseason stalwart Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) to the mound to start, while the Rangers hope lefty Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20) can continue his sensational October so far. The Astros enter as -142 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas at +120. The run total is set at 8.5.

The Rangers have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Verlander.

Rangers starting lineup, ALCS Game 1, October 15

Rangers starting lineup for ALCS Game 1, October 15 at Houston pic.twitter.com/uoW0evK6PE — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) October 15, 2023

Texas has been rolling with the same lineup since the ALDS, and there’s no reason for Bruce Bochy to change course now. The red-hot Mitch Garver will once again serve as the DH and hit third, with rookie sensation Evan Carter starting in left and batting fifth. Leody Taveras gets another start in center with Jonah Heim behind the plate for Montgomery.