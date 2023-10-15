Astros lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Rangers in Game 1 of ALCS

The fifth-seeded Texas Rangers have still yet to lose this postseason, following up two wins over the Rays in the Wild Card round with an impressive sweep of the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS this week. Their reward? An ALCS matchup with a familiar and hated foe: the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, who held on to dispatch the Minnesota Twins in four games in their ALDS. Houston stole the AL West from out from under the Rangers on the final weekend of the regular season and took the season series 9-4, so you know Texas will be looking to flip the script on its in-state rival — starting on Sunday night, with first pitch of Game 1 from Minute Maid Park set for 8:15 p.m. ET

Houston sends postseason stalwart Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) to the mound to start, while the Rangers hope lefty Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20) can continue his sensational October so far. The Astros enter as -142 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas at +120. The run total is set at 8.5.

The Astros have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Montgomery.

Astros starting lineup, ALCS Game 1, October 15

A couple of changes for Dusty Baker’s squad against a lefty, with Jose Abreu sliding up to the fourth spot and flip-flopping with Kyle Tucker, who’ll hit fifth. Mauricio Dubon gets a start in center while Chas McCormick plays left field with Michael Brantley hitting the bench.