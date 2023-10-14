Injury report for Rangers vs. Astros in AL Championship round of 2023 MLB playoffs

The ALCS between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros gets underway on Sunday night. First pitch for Game 1 from Houston’s Minute Maid Park is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Before these teams take the field, though, let’s go over which notable players may not be able to do so.

Rangers lineup and injury news

SP Max Scherzer

Don’t look now, but it sure seems like Scherzer is set to make his return in this series.

The righty declared himself “ready to go” after throwing another bullpen and going through fielding drills during Texas’ workout on Friday. Bruce Bochy and the team have yet to make a final decision, but Scherzer has thrown several bullpens and a simulated game with reportedly no setbacks. Barring something unforeseen, he’ll be on the Rangers’ roster — though it remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to handle a full starter’s workload (he hasn’t pitched in a competitive game since Sept, 12) or whether Texas will opt to piggyback him with someone like Andrew Heaney or Dane Dunning.

SP Jon Gray

Gray was injured a bit later in the year — he landed on the IL with forearm tightness after pitching against the Angels on Sept. 24 — and is accordingly a little bit behind Scherzer in terms of his recovery. That being said, Texas doesn’t consider it to be a serious injury, and Bochy sounded optimistic that Gray would be ready to return. Given how little build-up he’s had in recent weeks, he could be headed to the bullpen, where his already-plus fastball could play up even more in short bursts.

Astros lineup and injury news

N/A

The Astros are about as healthy as a team could possibly be at this time of year, with Michael Brantley and Jose Urquidy both back in the fold and contributing to their ALDS win over the Twins. Starters Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. are out for the year, but other than that, it’s all systems go for Houston.