Injury report for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies in NL Championship round of 2023 MLB playoffs

The NLCS between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies gets underway on Monday night. First pitch for Game 1 from Philly’s Citizens Bank Park is set for 8:07 p.m. ET. Before these teams take the field, though, let’s go over which notable players may not be able to do so.

Diamondbacks lineup and injury news

C Gabriel Moreno

The D-backs got a bit of a scare during their NLDS Game 3 win when Moreno — their sensational rookie catcher who’s slugging .813 with three homers over Arizona’s first five postseason games — took a foul tip off his right hand. Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters that X-rays came back negative, though, and Moreno should be in the starting lineup for Game 1

RP Scott McGough

McGough, a piece of Lovullo’s back-end equation for most of the season, is still rehabbing his teres major strain and won’t ready to return for the NLCS.

Phillies lineup and injury news

1B Rhys Hoskins

With each series win, the Philles get closer and closer to giving Hoskins a chance to make a dramatic October return. From the moment the hard-hitting first baseman went down with a torn ACL in spring, the World Series was circled as a potential return date — and lo and behold, Philly is now just four wins away from getting there. Hoskins has been working out with the team’s stay-ready group down in Clearwater, Florida, but manager Rob Thomson deemed it “a stretch” for him to return at any point in the NLCS. “We’re looking more toward the World Series, if we were to get there,” he added.