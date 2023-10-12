Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Braves in Game 4 of NLDS

After a 10-2 romp in Game 3 on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies are now just one win away from their second straight berth in the NLCS. They’ll host the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of this wild NLDS matchup on Thursday, October 12, with first pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 6:07 p.m. ET. The Braves will turn to ace Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA) to keep their season alive, while Philly gives the ball to Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18).

Atlanta enters as -155 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Phillies are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Philly has released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Strider.

Phillies starting lineup, NLDS Game 4, October 12

Phillies lineup tonight for Spencer Strider



Schwarber DH

Turner 6

Harper 3

Bohm 5

Stott 4

Realmuto 2

Castellanos 9

Marsh 7

Rojas 8



If it ain’t broke, etc etc. After dropping 10 runs in Game 3 last night, Rob Thomson is running out the same lineup in Game 4, with Kyle Schwarber leading off, Bryce Harper batting fourth, Bryson Stott fifth, Brandon Marsh in left and Johan Rojas in center.