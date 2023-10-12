 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Braves in Game 4 of NLDS

We break down the Phillies lineup for Thursday’s game against the Braves.

By Chris Landers
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh hits a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game three of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After a 10-2 romp in Game 3 on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies are now just one win away from their second straight berth in the NLCS. They’ll host the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of this wild NLDS matchup on Thursday, October 12, with first pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 6:07 p.m. ET. The Braves will turn to ace Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA) to keep their season alive, while Philly gives the ball to Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18).

Atlanta enters as -155 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Phillies are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Philly has released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Strider.

Phillies starting lineup, NLDS Game 4, October 12

If it ain’t broke, etc etc. After dropping 10 runs in Game 3 last night, Rob Thomson is running out the same lineup in Game 4, with Kyle Schwarber leading off, Bryce Harper batting fourth, Bryson Stott fifth, Brandon Marsh in left and Johan Rojas in center.

