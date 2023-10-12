Braves lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 4 of NLDS

After a 10-2 romp in Game 3 on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies are now just one win away from their second straight berth in the NLCS. They’ll host the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of this wild NLDS matchup on Thursday, October 12, with first pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 6:07 p.m. ET. The Braves will turn to ace Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA) to keep their season alive, while Philly gives the ball to Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18).

Atlanta enters as -155 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Phillies are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

The Braves have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Suarez.

Braves starting lineup, NLDS Game 4, October 12

Braves lineup for Game 4 of the NLDS in Philadelphia:



RF Acuña Jr.

2B Albies

3B Riley

1B Olson

DH Ozuna

C Murphy

LF Pillar

SS Arcia

CF Harris II



RHP Spencer Strider — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) October 12, 2023

A couple changes for Brian Snitker’s club with a lefty on the mound, as Sean Murphy is back behind the plate and Kevin Pillar swaps in left field for Eddie Rosario. Other than that, it’s the same look as the Braves look to get their record-setting offense back on track.