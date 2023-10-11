Dodgers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Diamondbacks in Game 3 of NLDS

After winning 100 games and tearing through all of the National League, the Dodgers enter play tonight with their backs against the wall after dropping the first two games of their NLDS matchup against the Diamondbacks. Trade deadline acquisition Lance Lynn (13-11, 5.73 ERA) will try to keep L.A.’s season alive as the scene shifts to Arizona for Game 3, while rookie Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72) will take the bump for the D-backs.

The Dodgers are -148 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Diamondbacks are +124 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Los Angeles has released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Pfaadt.

Dodgers starting lineup, NLDS Game 3, October 11

Dave Roberts is mixing things up a little bit with the Dodgers’ season on the line. Despite a righty on the mound, rookie James Outman will sit, with Enrique Hernandez drawing a start in center field. Mookie Betts will play second base again, with Jason Heyward and David Peralta in the outfield corners.