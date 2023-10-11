Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Dodgers in Game 3 of NLDS

After winning 100 games and tearing through all of the National League, the Dodgers enter play tonight with their backs against the wall after dropping the first two games of their NLDS matchup against the Diamondbacks. Trade deadline acquisition Lance Lynn (13-11, 5.73 ERA) will try to keep L.A.’s season alive as the scene shifts to Arizona for Game 3, while rookie Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72) will take the bump for the D-backs.

The Dodgers are -148 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Diamondbacks are +124 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Arizona has released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Lynn.

Diamondbacks starting lineup, NLDS Game 3, October 11

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Torey Lovullo continues to ride the hot hands here, with Corbin Carroll leading off, Tommy Pham serving as the DH and Gabriel Moreno starting behind the plate. Alek Thomas mans center while Evan Longoria gets another start at third base and will bat eighth.