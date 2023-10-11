Braves lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 3 of NLDS

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of their NLDS matchup on Wednesday, October 11. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 5:07 p.m. ET and will air on TBS. Philadelphia will start Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA), while Atlanta counters with Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.81).

The Phillies are the -122 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Braves are the +102 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

The Braves have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Nola.

Braves starting lineup, NLDS Game 3, October 11

Braves lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS in Philadelphia:



RF Acuña Jr.

2B Albies

3B Riley

1B Olson

DH Ozuna

C d'Arnaud

LF Rosario

SS Arcia

CF Harris II



RHP Bryce Elder — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) October 11, 2023

Brian Snitker is running back his lineup from Game 2, including Travis d’Arnaud drawing another start behind the plate over Sean Murphy. Eddie Rosario will man left field again, with Michael Harris II batting ninth.