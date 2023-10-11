 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Phillies in Game 3 of NLDS

We break down the Braves lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Phillies.

By Chris Landers
Travis d’Arnaud of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in Game Two of the Division Series at Truist Park on October 9, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of their NLDS matchup on Wednesday, October 11. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 5:07 p.m. ET and will air on TBS. Philadelphia will start Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA), while Atlanta counters with Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.81).

The Phillies are the -122 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Braves are the +102 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

The Braves have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Nola.

Braves starting lineup, NLDS Game 3, October 11

Brian Snitker is running back his lineup from Game 2, including Travis d’Arnaud drawing another start behind the plate over Sean Murphy. Eddie Rosario will man left field again, with Michael Harris II batting ninth.

