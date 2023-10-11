 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Braves in Game 3 of NLDS

We break down the Phillies lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Braves.

By Chris Landers
Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a double in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during Game Two of the Division Series at Truist Park on October 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of their NLDS matchup on Wednesday, October 11. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 5:07 p.m. ET and will air on TBS. Philadelphia will start Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA), while Atlanta counters with Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.81).

The Phillies are the -122 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Braves are the +102 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

The Phillies have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Elder.

Phillies starting lineup, NLDS Game 3, October 11

A righty on the mound means Bryce Harper moves back into the third spot in the order, with Alec Bohm hitting cleanup and Bryson Stott up to fifth. It also means that Brandon Marsh gets a start in left, taking over for Christian Pache, while Johan Rojas will play center once again.

