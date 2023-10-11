Phillies lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Braves in Game 3 of NLDS

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of their NLDS matchup on Wednesday, October 11. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 5:07 p.m. ET and will air on TBS. Philadelphia will start Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA), while Atlanta counters with Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.81).

The Phillies are the -122 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Braves are the +102 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

The Phillies have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Elder.

Phillies starting lineup, NLDS Game 3, October 11

Tonight’s Phillies lineup for Game Three of the NLDS



Schwarber DH

Turner 6

Harper 3

Bohm 5

Stott 4

Realmuto 2

Castellanos 9

Marsh 7

Rojas 8



Nola RHP — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) October 11, 2023

A righty on the mound means Bryce Harper moves back into the third spot in the order, with Alec Bohm hitting cleanup and Bryson Stott up to fifth. It also means that Brandon Marsh gets a start in left, taking over for Christian Pache, while Johan Rojas will play center once again.