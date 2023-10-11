Astros lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Twins in Game 4 of ALDS

Houston laid the hammer down in Game 3, with its biggest bats — Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu all homered — busting out en route to a 9-1 romp that puts the Astros back in control of this ALDS. They’re now one win away from what would be a whopping seventh consecutive ALCS appearance, while the Minnesota Twins hope to recapture the pitching form that carried it this far after a couple rough starts from Bailey Ober and Sonny Gray.

The Astros will send Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA) to the mound looking to punch their ticket to the ALCS, while the Twins give the ball to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51) in a must-win Game 4. Minnesota enters as -125 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Houston at +105. The run total is set at 8.

The Astros have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Ryan.

Astros starting lineup, ALDS Game 4, October 11

Dusty Baker has made just a couple of changes to his lineup from Game 3, both of which revert back to how Houston began this series. Yainer Diaz will head back to the bench tonight; Yordan Alvarez will handle DH duties, with Michael Brantley starting in left. Chas McCormick, meanwhile, is back in center field in place of Mauricio Dubon, who started on Tuesday afternoon.