Astros lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Twins in Game 4 of ALDS

We break down the Astros lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Twins.

By Chris Landers
José Abreu of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins during Game Three of the Division Series at Target Field on October 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Houston laid the hammer down in Game 3, with its biggest bats — Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu all homered — busting out en route to a 9-1 romp that puts the Astros back in control of this ALDS. They’re now one win away from what would be a whopping seventh consecutive ALCS appearance, while the Minnesota Twins hope to recapture the pitching form that carried it this far after a couple rough starts from Bailey Ober and Sonny Gray.

The Astros will send Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA) to the mound looking to punch their ticket to the ALCS, while the Twins give the ball to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51) in a must-win Game 4. Minnesota enters as -125 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Houston at +105. The run total is set at 8.

The Astros have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Ryan.

Astros starting lineup, ALDS Game 4, October 11

Dusty Baker has made just a couple of changes to his lineup from Game 3, both of which revert back to how Houston began this series. Yainer Diaz will head back to the bench tonight; Yordan Alvarez will handle DH duties, with Michael Brantley starting in left. Chas McCormick, meanwhile, is back in center field in place of Mauricio Dubon, who started on Tuesday afternoon.

