Rangers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Orioles in Game 3 of ALDS

It’s been a dream season for Baltimore, who won 101 games and the AL East crown for the first time in nearly a decade, but it’s now at risk of coming crashing down after losing the first two games of the ALDS to the Texas Rangers over the weekend. Now the O’s head south to Arlington needing a win to keep their hopes alive, while the red-hot Rangers are looking to punch their ticket to the ALCS for the first time since 2011.

John Means’ elbow injury means that righty Dean Kremer (13-5, 4.12 ERA) gets the ball for the O’s in this do-or-die spot, with the Rangers countering with righty Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63) after a sensational Wild Card start against the Rays last week. Texas enters as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Orioles at +114. The run total is set at 9.

The Rangers have released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Kremer.

Rangers starting lineup, ALDS Game 3, October 10

Rangers starting lineup for ALDS Game 3, October 10 vs. Baltimore pic.twitter.com/7TCTFgks9L — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) October 10, 2023

Surprise, surprise, not much has changed the Rangers ahead of Game 3. Bruce Bochy is running back the same group he ran out for Game 2, with Mitch Garver earning another start at DH, Leody Taveras in center and rookie Evan Carter continuing to bat fifth behind Adolis Garcia.