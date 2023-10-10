Astros lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Twins in Game 3 of ALDS

The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros have each struck a blow thus far in their best-of-five ALDS, with each game serving as a sort of proof of concept: Houston’s stars got the long ball going early and often in Game 1, while Minnesota’s pitching struck back in Game 2 behind a dominant Pablo Lopez. Now the scene shifts to the Midwest for a pivotal Game 3 — win and you’re one game away from the ALCS, lose and your season is suddenly on the brink.

The Astros will send righty Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) to the mound looking to take back home-field advantage, while the Twins counter with Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79). First pitch from Target Field is set for 4:07 p.m. ET. The Twins are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Astros are the +114 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.

Houston has released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Gray.

Astros starting lineup, ALDS Game 3, October 10

After getting blanked by Lopez in Game 2, Dusty Baker has opted for a couple of changes on Tuesday. Yainer Diaz, not Michael Brantley, will serve as the DH, while Mauricio Dubon takes over in center for Chas McCormick. Other than that, it’s the same look for the Astros, with Jose Abreu following the big four up top and Martin Maldonado behind the plate.