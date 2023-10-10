 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twins lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Astros in Game 3 of ALDS

We break down the Twins lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Astros.

By Chris Landers
Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins doubles in the seventh inning during Game 1 of the Division Series between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros have each struck a blow thus far in their best-of-five ALDS, with each game serving as a sort of proof of concept: Houston’s stars got the long ball going early and often in Game 1, while Minnesota’s pitching struck back in Game 2 behind a dominant Pablo Lopez. Now the scene shifts to the Midwest for a pivotal Game 3 — win and you’re one game away from the ALCS, lose and your season is suddenly on the brink.

The Astros will send righty Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) to the mound looking to take back home-field advantage, while the Twins counter with Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79). First pitch from Target Field is set for 4:07 p.m. ET. The Twins are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Astros are the +114 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.

Minnesota has released their lineup for today’s game, so let’s take a look at how they’ll line up against Javier.

Twins starting lineup, ALDS Game 3, October 10

After changing things up against lefty Framber Valdez in Game 2, the Twins are back to their usual righty lineup today, with Edouard Julien leading off and Max Kepler and Alex Kirilloff both starting. Matt Wallner will man left field, with Willi Castro spelling Michael A. Taylor in center.

