Miguel Cabrera gets emotional standing ovation in final Major League game

Tigers fans pulled out all the stops as the future Hall of Famer said goodbye at the end of an iconic career.

By Chris Landers
Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers reacts after playing in his last game against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on October 01, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers fans haven’t had a ton to cheer for in recent years, but give them credit: They packed out Comerica Park this weekend to say goodbye to franchise icon Miguel Cabrera. Cabrera’s extended farewell tour finally came to an end on Sunday afternoon, as Detroit topped the Guardians in a 5-2 win — and pulled out all the stops for the first baseman, who announced this spring that 2023 would be his final season.

The festivities started early, with fans turning over cards that revealed a celebratory message for Miggy:

Next, a surprise for his first at-bat — when Cabrera’s three children took over the PA mic to announce their dad:

Cabrera went hitless in his first three at-bats as Detroit’s DH, but he did reach base in the bottom of the seventh, walking on four pitches in what wound up as the final plate appearance of his 21-year career. The 40-year-old was eventually eliminated on a double play, but he’d get his ovation in the next half-inning, when manager AJ Hinch sent him out to play first base one final time — and wouldn’t you know it, the first ball in play was a grounder right to him. After that, Cabrera was taken out of the game, letting the sold-out Comerica Park crowd express their appreciation for one of the greatest hitters in baseball history.

It’s a send-off befitting a player of Miggy’s stature. Cabrera retires with one hell of a resume, a two-time MVP, 12-time All-Star and seven-time Silver Slugger who belongs to both the 3,000-hit and 500-homer clubs. He slashed a ridiculous .304/.380/.510 over his time in the Motor City, helping the Tigers reach the World Series in 2012 (and come agonizingly close in 2013). The team has already announced that Cabrera will transition into a front-office role, as he remains intimately connected to the city in which he’s spent the past 16 years. One thing’s for sure, though: Baseball won’t be the same without that sweet swing on our televisions every night.

