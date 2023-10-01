Miguel Cabrera gets emotional standing ovation in final Major League game

Detroit Tigers fans haven’t had a ton to cheer for in recent years, but give them credit: They packed out Comerica Park this weekend to say goodbye to franchise icon Miguel Cabrera. Cabrera’s extended farewell tour finally came to an end on Sunday afternoon, as Detroit topped the Guardians in a 5-2 win — and pulled out all the stops for the first baseman, who announced this spring that 2023 would be his final season.

The festivities started early, with fans turning over cards that revealed a celebratory message for Miggy:

What a player. What a man. What a moment. #GraciasMiggy pic.twitter.com/QFvRDxhrvD — Comerica Park (@ComericaPark) October 1, 2023

Next, a surprise for his first at-bat — when Cabrera’s three children took over the PA mic to announce their dad:

Cabrera went hitless in his first three at-bats as Detroit’s DH, but he did reach base in the bottom of the seventh, walking on four pitches in what wound up as the final plate appearance of his 21-year career. The 40-year-old was eventually eliminated on a double play, but he’d get his ovation in the next half-inning, when manager AJ Hinch sent him out to play first base one final time — and wouldn’t you know it, the first ball in play was a grounder right to him. After that, Cabrera was taken out of the game, letting the sold-out Comerica Park crowd express their appreciation for one of the greatest hitters in baseball history.

This is how you send off a legend!@MiguelCabrera walks off the field for the final time to a rousing ovation in Detroit! pic.twitter.com/A5WICHZnZx — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2023

It’s a send-off befitting a player of Miggy’s stature. Cabrera retires with one hell of a resume, a two-time MVP, 12-time All-Star and seven-time Silver Slugger who belongs to both the 3,000-hit and 500-homer clubs. He slashed a ridiculous .304/.380/.510 over his time in the Motor City, helping the Tigers reach the World Series in 2012 (and come agonizingly close in 2013). The team has already announced that Cabrera will transition into a front-office role, as he remains intimately connected to the city in which he’s spent the past 16 years. One thing’s for sure, though: Baseball won’t be the same without that sweet swing on our televisions every night.