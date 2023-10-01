Buck Showalter announces he won’t be returning as Mets manager in 2024

Buck Showalter dropped a bombshell on the final day of the MLB regular season, announcing to reporters prior to the Mets’ 2023 finale against the Phillies that he would not be returning as New York’s manager in 2024.

Big news out of New York: Buck Showalter told reporters he will not manage the Mets next season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 1, 2023

“I wish things could have gone better this season because Mets fans deserve that. It’s not the ending I wanted, but I still love the city and the players,” Showalter said. “... I was honored to get a chance to manage a second New York team. I’m proud of what the Mets did. We won close to 180 games in two years. Especially last year, as much fun as I’ve ever had in the game. It reminded me of why I always loved this kind of work.”

Buck Showalter announces that he will not be returning next year and has a message for Mets fans:



"I was honored to get a chance to manage a second New York team and I'm proud of what the Mets did... I wish things could've gone better this season because Mets fans deserve that" pic.twitter.com/0cxRnauerZ — SNY (@SNYtv) October 1, 2023

A statement from owner Steve Cohen soon followed, thanking Showalter for his two years in charge of the Mets while making clear that the skipper was in fact fired.

“We are heading in a new direction, with a new President of Baseball Operations and we let Buck know we’ll be parting ways. We will begin the search for a new manager immediately. Buck is a generational manager, and we value what he has done for our team, including leading us to a 101 win season and postseason berth last year. The commitment and heart that Buck brings to the game will be felt by our organization for years to come. We wish Buck all the best in the next chapter of his career.”

It’s the exclamation point on what’s been a stunning fall for just about everyone associated with the Mets this season. Showalter, 67, will end up with a 175-147 record over two seasons in Queens. He took home NL Manager of the Year honors in 2022, despite the fact that New York watched a 10.5-game division lead evaporate and were eventually eliminated on their home field by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Round.

That collapse raised expectations heading into 2023, for Showalter especially, and those expectations were heightened even further after GM Billy Eppler’s winter spending spree left Cohen on the hook for a record $377.1 million payroll. You probably know what happened next: Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander never quite lived up to their billing, Pete Alonso was just about the only consistent force at the plate and the team underperformed so mightily that they wound up sellers at the trade deadline — shipping Scherzer, Verlander, Mark Canha, Tommy Pham, David Robertson and others for prospects (and openly admitting that the Mets likely wouldn’t contend again until 2025 at the earliest).

To be sure, not all of the fiasco of the past few months can be pinned on Showalter; he’s not responsible for two pushing-40 aces not delivering, or Francisco Lindor’s struggles, or a paper-thin bullpen in the wake of Edwin Diaz’s injury. But the 22-year veteran certainly didn’t help matters, often throwing his players or front office under the bus and seeming unable to rally a fractured clubhouse. It remains to be seen where Showalter will go from here, whether another team will take a chance on him or if this is the end of the road for his Major League managerial career. If the latter, he exits with a career record of 1,726-1,664 (.509) and several impressive rebuilds to his credit, from New York to Arizona to Baltimore — but no World Series ring.

As for New York, all eyes now will surely turn to Milwaukee, where Craig Counsell is about to lead the Brewers to the postseason for the fifth time in eight years at the helm. Counsell’s name has been the subject of rumors ever since Cohen poached former Brewers exec David Stearns — the man who hired Counsell in the first place — to be the Mets’ new president of baseball operations. Counsell has yet to express interest in the New York job, but he’s also remained noncommittal about his future and is in the final year of his contract.