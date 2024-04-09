MLB betting: Best NRFI prop bets for Tuesday, April 9

Every MLB team is scheduled to be in action on Tuesday, April 9. While this gives bettors many options when it comes to player prop bets, it gives 15 chances to wager on whether or not a run will be scored in the first inning. These bets are growing in popularity and can help hook you into a game as you linger on every pitch in the first inning.

With that in mind, here are our best no run first inning (NRFI) bets for Tuesday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook,

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 record against NRFI: 8-6

Best NRFI bets: Tuesday, April 9

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds (-105)

The Brewers and the Reds combined for 18 runs in the first game of the series, but none were scored in the first inning. Frankie Montas has been one of the better starting pitchers for Cincinnati this season, allowing just one earned run in 11.2 innings of work. Milwaukee starter Joe Ross only lasted 3.2 innings against the Minnesota Twins but didn’t allow any runs on the two hits and five walks he allowed.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-140)

Philadelphia will start ace Zack Wheeler, who has allowed just one earned run over 12 innings this season. St. Louis will counter with Sonny Gray, who will be making his first start of the season. Neither the Phillies nor the Cardinals have scored a first inning run in their last three games.

Game To Avoid

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

Oakland is starting Alex Wood with a 0-1 record and a 9.72 ERA. The Athletics just took two of three against the Detroit Tigers and scored at least four runs in each game. The Rangers split a four-game series with the Houston Astros and tallied 23 runs. Texas has averaged 1.67 first inning runs over its last three games while Oakland has averaged 1.33.