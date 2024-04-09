The MLB is back in action on Tuesday, April 9. There are 15 games scheduled for the day, weather permitting. Every team playing provides bettors with a surplus of options when betting. Here are our best MLB bets for Tuesday, April 9 with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 MLB Best Bets record: 16-8

MLB bets: Tuesday, April 9

Texas Rangers -1.5 vs. Oakland Athletics (+105)

The Rangers begin a three-game divisional series against the Athletics on Tuesday. Texas lost back-to-back games against the Houston Astros but still split the series two games apiece. Oakland took two of three against the Detroit Tigers, so have their own momentum. Still, the Rangers have the better lineup and the better starter on the mound, so they should be able to cover the run line.

Josiah Gray, over 4.5 hits allowed (-165)

Update: Gray has been placed on the 15-day IL. Washington recalled Joan Adon from Triple-A to start in his place.

Gray and the Washington Nationals will face the San Francisco Giants on the road. This will be his third start of the season and he enters with an 0-2 record and a 14.04 ERA. Gray has allowed a combined 15 hits in 8.1 innings of work and at least seven in each start so far. San Francisco was held to only one run in the series opener but still tallied six hits as a team.

Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies over 9.5 total runs (-187)

These NL West opponents have already played five times this season. They have combined for 17, 10, 13, six and 12 runs so far. This is an alternate run total, so you will have to find that prop since the actual line is set at 11. They could surpass 11 runs in this game, but I’m willing to sacrifice the odds to buy a little bit more buffer and instead bet that they combine for double-digit runs.

Dodgers moneyline (-180)

I’m adding this bet as a pivot option since wagers on Gray will be voided. Los Angeles will play the Minnesota Twins in the second game of their series on Tuesday. The Dodgers took game one 4-2 and started James Paxton. Tyler Glasnow gives LA a much better starter, and the lineup should be able to handle Louie Varland and provide Glasnow with ample run support.