Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, April 9

The MLB is back in action with a full schedule of games on Tuesday, April 9. There are 15 games to sift through to find the best player props among the immense number of options. With that in mind, here are our best MLB player props for Tuesday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teddy Ricketson’s 2024 MLB Player Prop record: 14-12-2

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, April 9

Dansby Swanson, over 0.5 hits (-215)

On Tuesday, Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will take on Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Musgrove had a rough spring, and it has continued into the season. He heads into this game with a 1-1 record and a 6.28 ERA. Swanson is 4-11 against Musgrove in his career, with two doubles and two home runs. He has a hit in eight of his last nine games.

Tyler Glasnow, under 8.5 strikeouts (-165)

Glasnow has a good matchup on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins. His line feels high as this will be his fourth start of the season, and he has struck out three, five and seven. Glasnow has tallied more strikeouts with each start, but Minnesota struck out only seven times as a team in the first game of this series. I can see Glasnow punching out seven or eight, but nine feels too high.

Ty France, over 0.5 hits (-195)

France led the Seattle Mariners with three hits on Monday in the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. He is slashing .379/.419/.414 to begin the season. France has had Toronto starting pitcher Chris Bassitt’s number so far in their matchups, going 6-13 with a double and two RBI. He is riding a seven-game hitting streak and should push it to eight on Tuesday.